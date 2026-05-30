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Shabbat Shalom Brothers and Sisters, and welcome to Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live. Today’s Study is Titled: "By The Blueprint" by: Christine Schraufnagel.
• 1 John 5:3 [Yah Scriptures]
• 3 For this is the love for HWHY, that we guard His Commands, and His Commands are not heavy,
• Matthew 7:7-8 [Yah Scriptures]
• 7 “Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you.
• 8 “For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it shall be opened.
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