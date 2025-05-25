Indy 500 2025 350,000 Fans, Rookie Shock, and Penske Controversy Racing's Biggest Day

http://newsplusglobe.com/

The 109th Indianapolis 500 is here—and it's breaking records before the green flag even drops. With over 350,000 fans packing the stands, this year's race is the first complete sell-out since the 100th running in 2016. But it's not just the crowd making headlines…





A rookie team steals pole position, Team Penske faces fresh controversy, and IndyCar debuts its wild new hybrid system—shaking up the grid like never before. As the world tunes in, all eyes turn to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.





🏁 Catch the storylines, the tech changes, and what makes Indy 500 the biggest single-day sporting event on Earth.





📍 Don't miss a second. This is the race that defines legends.





#Indy500 #Motorsport #RacingNews #ytshorts #NewsPlusGlobe #Indianapolis500 #IndyCar #Penske #HybridRacing #CarbDay #LegendsDay