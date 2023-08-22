Nurses Gasp 'We're All In Jeopardy Now!' As Judge Rules In Medical Murder Case

Scott Schara's 19-year-old daughter Grace was targeted because she had Down Syndrome and was given a concoction of drugs to kill her and a do not resuscitate order that neither she nor her parents agreed to. He was told a civil jury trial wouldn't occur for years and yet, the judge in the case ruled it will happen this November and as he did, what appeared to be nurses on the Zoom call gasped, "We're all in jeopardy!" He joins me in this episode with an update.

