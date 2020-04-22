BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Katherine Horton (Still Alive & Update) Going Viral - Global Crime Fighters 9
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1620 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • April 22, 2020
The is an April 15, 2020 message from Dr. Katherine Horton after going dark for three months. She's alive and well giving a full update in this mirrored YouTube video. Her original video post can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cSA1UdfyLM please visit and subscribe to her channel.

0:31 - 0:36 GCHQ/NSA SABOTAGE OF BROADCAST (watch for covert info encoded in screen image)
0:48 Previous court hearing on 12. Dec. 2019
2:50 Numerology
11:58 Revocation of Swiss residence permit
15:30 Connection between the Jesuits and MI6
17:15 Liechtenstein
20:15 Working with investigators in the US and recovering
29:20 Victim affidavits: https://stop007.org
31:18 Rebuilding life from scratch
32:08 Thanks to Marie Kondo
35:43 The global scourge
36:38 CDC image of the supposed culprit
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
43:25 Deadly or not, a Masonic shit-show regardless
48:50 How they pull off the Masonic shit-show
58:00 Government employees vs the self-employed
1:04:00 Law enforcement
1:05:05 NYPD using drones to enforce "social distancing"
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/pol...
1:06:50 Weaponised drones shooting at victims
1:11:15 Military-lovers and Jesus-lovers
1:16:55 Weaponised vaccines for NAZI-style serial numbers on victims
1:17:30 Microchips in vaccinations
https://www.biometricupdate.com/20190...
1:19:34 Dr. Rauni Kile revealed microchips were put in bird-flue and swine-flue vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRCzf...
1:22:36 Chinese researcher escorted from infectious disease lab amid RCMP investigation
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manito...
1:28:10 The (lacking) logic of the Communist Party's actions
1:35:05 [Exclusive investigative report] The first documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus(Coronavirus) - VIDEO TAKEN PRIVATE ON YOUTUBE AFTER THIS BROADCAST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMJ0E...
1:36:15 Amazon apparently hired lots of employees AHEAD OF TIME
1:37:34 Freeze, flight & fight
1:39:50 False Flags used to prepare CDC powers etc.
1:43:05 Cartel-Signalling on Fox News - Trump discusses bold plan to reopen the economy in ‘Hannity’ exclusive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYjsF...
1:56:22 Republics vs Democracies and how to support Trump
2:02:55 Trump ripping the CIA's press another one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ien97...
2:16:17 Good News!

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Keywords
messageupdatetargeted individualstidr katherine hortonstop007stop007orgeaster updategoing viralglobal crime fighters 9masonic harassmentglobal legal casenaming names of the criminal networkmasonic criminal crown corporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy