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Dr. Katherine Horton (Still Alive & Update) Going Viral - Global Crime Fighters 9
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141 views • April 22, 2020
The is an April 15, 2020 message from Dr. Katherine Horton after going dark for three months. She's alive and well giving a full update in this mirrored YouTube video. Her original video post can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cSA1UdfyLM please visit and subscribe to her channel.
0:31 - 0:36 GCHQ/NSA SABOTAGE OF BROADCAST (watch for covert info encoded in screen image)
0:48 Previous court hearing on 12. Dec. 2019
2:50 Numerology
11:58 Revocation of Swiss residence permit
15:30 Connection between the Jesuits and MI6
17:15 Liechtenstein
20:15 Working with investigators in the US and recovering
29:20 Victim affidavits: https://stop007.org
31:18 Rebuilding life from scratch
32:08 Thanks to Marie Kondo
35:43 The global scourge
36:38 CDC image of the supposed culprit
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
43:25 Deadly or not, a Masonic shit-show regardless
48:50 How they pull off the Masonic shit-show
58:00 Government employees vs the self-employed
1:04:00 Law enforcement
1:05:05 NYPD using drones to enforce "social distancing"
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/pol...
1:06:50 Weaponised drones shooting at victims
1:11:15 Military-lovers and Jesus-lovers
1:16:55 Weaponised vaccines for NAZI-style serial numbers on victims
1:17:30 Microchips in vaccinations
https://www.biometricupdate.com/20190...
1:19:34 Dr. Rauni Kile revealed microchips were put in bird-flue and swine-flue vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRCzf...
1:22:36 Chinese researcher escorted from infectious disease lab amid RCMP investigation
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manito...
1:28:10 The (lacking) logic of the Communist Party's actions
1:35:05 [Exclusive investigative report] The first documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus(Coronavirus) - VIDEO TAKEN PRIVATE ON YOUTUBE AFTER THIS BROADCAST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMJ0E...
1:36:15 Amazon apparently hired lots of employees AHEAD OF TIME
1:37:34 Freeze, flight & fight
1:39:50 False Flags used to prepare CDC powers etc.
1:43:05 Cartel-Signalling on Fox News - Trump discusses bold plan to reopen the economy in ‘Hannity’ exclusive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYjsF...
1:56:22 Republics vs Democracies and how to support Trump
2:02:55 Trump ripping the CIA's press another one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ien97...
2:16:17 Good News!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
0:31 - 0:36 GCHQ/NSA SABOTAGE OF BROADCAST (watch for covert info encoded in screen image)
0:48 Previous court hearing on 12. Dec. 2019
2:50 Numerology
11:58 Revocation of Swiss residence permit
15:30 Connection between the Jesuits and MI6
17:15 Liechtenstein
20:15 Working with investigators in the US and recovering
29:20 Victim affidavits: https://stop007.org
31:18 Rebuilding life from scratch
32:08 Thanks to Marie Kondo
35:43 The global scourge
36:38 CDC image of the supposed culprit
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
43:25 Deadly or not, a Masonic shit-show regardless
48:50 How they pull off the Masonic shit-show
58:00 Government employees vs the self-employed
1:04:00 Law enforcement
1:05:05 NYPD using drones to enforce "social distancing"
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/pol...
1:06:50 Weaponised drones shooting at victims
1:11:15 Military-lovers and Jesus-lovers
1:16:55 Weaponised vaccines for NAZI-style serial numbers on victims
1:17:30 Microchips in vaccinations
https://www.biometricupdate.com/20190...
1:19:34 Dr. Rauni Kile revealed microchips were put in bird-flue and swine-flue vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRCzf...
1:22:36 Chinese researcher escorted from infectious disease lab amid RCMP investigation
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manito...
1:28:10 The (lacking) logic of the Communist Party's actions
1:35:05 [Exclusive investigative report] The first documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus(Coronavirus) - VIDEO TAKEN PRIVATE ON YOUTUBE AFTER THIS BROADCAST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMJ0E...
1:36:15 Amazon apparently hired lots of employees AHEAD OF TIME
1:37:34 Freeze, flight & fight
1:39:50 False Flags used to prepare CDC powers etc.
1:43:05 Cartel-Signalling on Fox News - Trump discusses bold plan to reopen the economy in ‘Hannity’ exclusive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYjsF...
1:56:22 Republics vs Democracies and how to support Trump
2:02:55 Trump ripping the CIA's press another one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ien97...
2:16:17 Good News!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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