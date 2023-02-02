https://gettr.com/post/p2719q21ae4
01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 72: Our fellow fighters explained to the passers-by the collusion between Paul Hastings and the CCP to persecute the Chinese dissidents and how the CCP steals the Americans’ pension funds.
01/30/2023 对邪恶说不 第72天：我们的战友向路人说明普衡律师事务所如何和中共勾结迫害中共国异见人士，以及中共如何窃取美国人的养老基金。
