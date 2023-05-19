Defeating the Satanic Great Reset With the Great Commission: Alex Newman @ ReAwaken America

Americans and Christians must know themselves and the enemy in this epic war against the forces of evil that is raging all around us, explains journalist Alex Newman in his speech at the ReAwaken America summit in Miami.

Christians in particular should fight the “Great Reset” from hell with the “Great Commission” as Christ commanded, Alex argues, saying that it is critical to disciple the nations and teach them to obey God.

This mission is intricately intertwined with the history of the United States, from the First Landing in 1607 and the Pilgrims’ Mayflower Compact to the Declaration of Independence enshrining biblical principles at the heart of the American system.

Frequently citing Scripture, Alex explains that the government takeover of “education” in America was the primary tool used by the enemies of God and liberty in their war against Him and America.

Alex concludes by urging everyone to be fearless and bold, as God hates fear among His people. Alex also urges all to remember the heroes among God’s people such as David, the Hebrew midwives and others who resisted the evil of their day only to be protected and rewarded by God.

Stand firm as God is already victorious, Alex concludes.