America’s War in Iran: Acquisition and Maintenance of Power in Distant Lands by Niccolò Machiavelli

Is America’s war in Iran a masterclass in power? Discover how Machiavelli’s The Prince reveals the brutal realities of distant conquest and modern geopolitics.





In this analysis, the timeless wisdom of The Prince is applied to America’s military actions against Iran. From strategic strikes on nuclear sites to the challenges of holding influence in a resistant land, explore the delicate balance of force, fortune, alliances, and long-term rule in foreign territories. A thought-provoking look at power projection in the 21st century.





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Read Niccolò Machiavelli's analysis on this subject https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/americas-war-in-iran-acquisition

Watch The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli: Guide to Power, Leadership & Strategy (Chapter 1-26 Summaries) https://youtu.be/7h-uWHP7o1U

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9





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