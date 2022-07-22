Another Plandemic?! | Unrestricted Truths

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Did Fauci know about the pandemic? What do the FDA and Pfizer documents say?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Jonathan Otto and James Grundvig delve into COVID-19 related documents, as well as discuss the possibility of a ‘plandemic’.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-147/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!