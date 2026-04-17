Everybody Jnows:





https://x.com/icantevenfilms/status/2034213516392235245









Liberty dies in democracy.





We're still begging for grains of sand from a beach we already own.





The colonials didn't flash their permits before they shot and killed govt. employees.





When the colonials heard "Throw down your ARMS," they didn't call their lawyers.





The solution is paradoxically simple: BLINDLY TRUST NO SOURCE!





The fedgov exists to perpetuate itself. Unless the alphabet soup agencies are GROUND INTO DUST they will be used against real patriots as they are in EVERY PREZ ADMIN.



