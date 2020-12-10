RISE UP Dr Andrew Kaufman Speech Freedom Rally Philadelphia PA

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Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s Speech
Freedom Rally, Philadelphia, PA
RISE UP!
“Here are my remarks from today in Philadelphia. It was an important event and the people who came are truly the leaders of our mission to protect our freedom!”
—Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Full Livestream:
[https://youtu.be/ycdqdGJZlvw]
Dr. Kaufman:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw
[andrewkaufmanmd.com]