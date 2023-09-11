The Unveiling-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 10 2023

In the Book of Revelation, Jesus Christ Reveals the Events in the Fullness of the Times of the Gentiles -and- Jesus Christ Himself Is Revealed as He Who Is in the Midst of the Churches, as the Lamb of God, and as the Lord of Lords. Contrast the Lord Jesus Christ with the Antichrist; and Take Note of the Spirit That Can Animate AI Such as ChatTPG, Just Like It Can a Ouija Board.

