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Big Pharma Is Killing More People Than Any Fake Pandemic - Way More
Aimless News
Aimless News
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113 views • February 05, 2021
Sources used in video:

Are these a pandemic too: https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1354852566350356480 19-1:04 sec mark and 1:40-2:00 mark

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/death-rate

https://mymedicalscore.com/medical-error-statistics/

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/22/medical-errors-third-leading-cause-of-death-in-america.html

https://www.institutefornaturalhealing.com/2019/11/prescription-drugs-are-now-the-4th-leading-cause-of-death/

https://pharmadeathclock.com/

https://www.moving.com/tips/the-top-10-largest-us-cities-by-population/

https://www.infoplease.com/us/states/state-population-by-rank

CDC says no deaths from Covid - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x-biB_JrcU&;feature=youtu.be 19-1:04 sec mark and 1:40-2:00 mark

https://www.theepochtimes.com/teachers-dont-need-ccp-virus-vaccine-for-schools-to-safely-reopen-cdc_3684171.html

https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/02/04/if-there-is-no-virus-what-is-the-test-testing-for/



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big pharmaprescription drugsmedical errorscovid hoaxcovid deaths
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