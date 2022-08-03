EXPLAINED Democrats' MASSIVE bill WILL affect your wallet

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Glenn Beck
Aug 1, 2022 Exactly what is inside Democrats’ HUGE spending package, now that Senator Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have reached a ‘deal’? The left will say this new, MASSIVE spending — with Team Biden’s fingerprints all over it — is all about saving the economy and the climate until they’re blue in the face. But this is the only conclusion from passing it that’s guaranteed: Your taxes WILL go up. In this clip, Glenn and Stu explain…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kul3R38-tq4