Trump attorney, Chris Kise, on the unredacted evidence in the Trump document case
Published Tuesday

Jesse Watters · Trump attorney, Chris Kise, on the unredacted evidence in the Trump document case: The Special Counsel wants to keep everything secret and President Trump wants Americans to know everything.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1782571092965535861

indictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhuntunredacted documents

