Destruction of the BRM-1K of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Olgovka, Kursk region (Russia).

Thumbnail close up of the BRM-1K.

Adding:

Russia May Use Nuclear Weapons if Belarus is Attacked – Belousov

The Russian Defense Ministry head, Belousov, confirmed that Russia’s state policy allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Belarus, a Union State member. He emphasized this stance during a joint meeting with Belarusian defense officials.

"If Belarus is attacked, Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons," Belousov stated, echoing a previous warning from President Lukashenko, who said NATO aggression would trigger a nuclear response.








