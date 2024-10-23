BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Destruction of the BRM-1K of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Olgovka, Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
111 views • 6 months ago

Destruction of the BRM-1K of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Olgovka, Kursk region (Russia).

Thumbnail close up of the BRM-1K.

Adding:

Russia May Use Nuclear Weapons if Belarus is Attacked – Belousov

The Russian Defense Ministry head, Belousov, confirmed that Russia’s state policy allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Belarus, a Union State member. He emphasized this stance during a joint meeting with Belarusian defense officials.

“If Belarus is attacked, Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons,” Belousov stated, echoing a previous warning from President Lukashenko, who said NATO aggression would trigger a nuclear response.




Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
