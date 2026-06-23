Fuel Crisis: A Calculated Plot for Emergency Powers?

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- Article argues Trump’s Iran escalation intentionally creates fuel scarcity, enabling expanded emergency executive powers claims.
- Author alleges disrupted Strait of Hormuz shipping drives inflation, supporting national emergency declarations and control.
- Text claims emergency laws permit resource commandeering, rationing, and broader federal authority during crises nationwide.
- According to article, crisis conditions could influence elections, dissent management, and governance through centralized mechanisms.
- Conclusion urges preparedness through food storage, solar energy, and alternative value assets, amid anticipated disruptions.
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