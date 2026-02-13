Alex Jones Full Show 2/12/26 w/ Breanna Morello

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THURSDAY TRANSMISSION: Border Czar Homan Announces End To ICE & Immigration Enforcement In MN, House-Passed Voter ID SAVE Act Set To Die In Senate! PLUS, Trump Committed To Iran Talks After Netanyahu Meeting & AG Bondi Clashes With Lawmakers Over Epstein Questions! Blaze Journalist Sara Gonzales Raises Alarm Over The Islamification of Texas, Ongoing H1-B Fraud Across The Nation, & MORE! ALSO- Headline USA Editor Ken Silva Breaks Latest Revelations On Thomas Crooks After The FBI Released Heavily Redacted Records That Reveal He Was Hospitalized 2 Months Before The Attempted Trump Assassination! Syndicated Talk Show Host Joe Pags Joins Breanna Morello To Cover The Latest On The Canadian Trans Shooter! FINALLY, Podcaster Kelsi Sheren Hosts The Final Hour Of The Alex Jones Show! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 2/12/26