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Mirror: BIDEN’S POPE: Cancelling the Catholic Church
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90 views • July 18, 2021
The Editor of this newspaper describes what's going on at the Vatican and what their goal is at this point. The Pope and President Biden are united in their efforts to change into what the Elite are preparing us for. Matt is a devout Catholic, has six children and worries about their future.
He is highly recommended although I wish he would separate from the Catholic Church and serve Jesus Christ only. He is one of God's warriors.
He is highly recommended although I wish he would separate from the Catholic Church and serve Jesus Christ only. He is one of God's warriors.
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