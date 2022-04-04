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"Worldwide Fertilizer And Wheat Shortages To Make 2022 Food Prices Soar"
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487 views • April 04, 2022
As if things are not bad enough in the U.S. with much higher gas prices, now farmers are facing shortages of fertilizer and wheat. Undoubtedly this was cause U.S. food prices to soar later in 2022 and into 2023. There is also the likelihood of food shortages in many grocery stores. Worldwide the shortages and higher prices of wheat may cause mass starvation in many Third World countries. This video tries to show why these shortages and higher prices are happening.
Keywords
food shortagesfood inflationwheat shortagesukraine warfertilizer shortageshigher us grocery stores priceseuropean energy crisisnatural gas shortagesshortages of grainmost grains are made for farm animalsrussia was a key exporter of fertilizer and wheatus is not planting as much wheat as they used tous has low wheat stockpilesmass starvation in many third world countries
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