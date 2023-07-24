- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 18.JUL.2023
8:00PM EST
#740 // THE SHOW WITH NO NAME - LIVE
Our shows are based on an outline of point, counterpoint and redirect - where the enemy makes a point which is always untrue, we then respond with the truth and then redirect back to what it was enemy forces wanted to keep hidden. With the narratives and show topics, coming up with naming conventions tends to be self-evident - but, not tonight.
Yes, the enemy continues to lie. That goes without saying. The manifold exposures of the House Weaponization of Government and Oversight committees have and continue to reveal that the deep state is going after Trump in a desperate attempt to prevent the Truth from coming out.
What is the truth? That they've been fleecing the American people pillar to post, using foreign aid to steal taxpayer funds to the tune of Trillions, have handed over to Ukrainian Nazi's and Communist Chinese US Bioweapons secrets, have created and plan to deploy bioweapons to kill off the vast majority of mankind, have organized and created a weaponized police state which they euphemistically called Agenda 2030, that they secretly worship the devil and sacrifice kidnapped children to in the dead of night and that now they've weaponized government to keep their stolen loot and destroy what's left of the country - as they steal yet another election.
