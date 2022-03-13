© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 154: Missing 411- L.A.W Land Air Water
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • March 13, 2022
This week, we talk Missing 411 disappearances from the book, Missing 411 - Land Air Water by David Paulides. We look at 4 different cases from all around the United States in Maine, Oregon, Wyoming, and Nevada. We talk about all the unusual circumstances surrounding these disappearances and give our thoughts on what could be happening to these unfortunate victims.
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and his research: http://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
You can contact David Paulides at: [email protected]
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and his research: http://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
You can contact David Paulides at: [email protected]
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.