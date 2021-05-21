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Government Trying To Create Food Shortage And Mass Starvation
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1316 views • May 21, 2021
Government Trying To Create Food Shortage - Paying Farmers To Destroy Crops; Threatening No Farm Subsidies If They Refuse
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