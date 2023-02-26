Trump's Triumphs #60: Red Eagle Politics Controlled Opposition For Denying Election Fraud...

I love Red Eagle Politics he is a very smart and talented man who is literally figuring everything out in politics but he gets no credit for it because of election fraud, which he denies, even though it destroys all his analysis. He knows probable election fraud happened but he said the midterms were fair. So He is serving his enemies because they censor and he must keep his livelihood on youtube. This is why censorship is so damaging and destroys a generation again...

