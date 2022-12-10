Create New Account
Juliet is just one of our special needs dogs in the rescue. This is her at a kill pound in NC
Believe in Buster Rescue
Published 15 hours ago |
We are a conservative Dog and Horse 501c3 non profit rescue. We take in dogs who are in the death row category and are overlooked by others. Currently we have 4 dogs with mobility issues.  The 4 do not include the other dogs, most of whom are seniors, hospice cases. ALL overlooked by others. 

We have lost many supporters due to difference of political views. Animals do not care about politics. We are in search of compassionate people who would like to support the rescue. 

The horses were all slaughter bound before we took them in. 

Please go through our webpage if youb would like to support the rescue. We are in dire need of help. 


https://believeinbuster.org/

We want to continue our work. We are being contacted from various kill pounds around the country. The pleas are tenfold and the donation support is at an all time low.  Please help our rescue. 

