San Francisco's Dam is Breaking as Major Businesses Flee Crime Ridden City
Published Yesterday |

San Francisco is beset on all sides by crime, open air drug markets, and Democrat politicians exacerbating the penalties of being an honest citizen, for example not allowing store employees or owners to interfere with shoplifters as they're trying to steal.Businesses like Hilton hotels, Westfield malls, Nordstrom's, and Whole Foods, have decided to exit the city.

The fault lies clearly with Democrat policies.

#sanfrancisco #westfieldmalls #woke #democrats #california


