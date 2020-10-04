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The Cabal's Control Is Collapsing - Reading from the book "Mass Awakening"
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159 views • October 04, 2020
#thegreatawakening #redpill #fulldisclosure #draintheswamp
This is my first reading of excerpts from my book "Mass Awakening".
1. The Cabal's Control Is Collapsing
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA
2. Why I wrote the book "Mass Awakening" (from the Introduction of the book "Mass Awakening")
The book is available for purchase at:
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
References:
Excerpt from Mass Awakening Chapter 6 pp. 131-132
1 The Ascension Mysteries: Revealing the Cosmic Battle Between
Good and Evil by David Wilcock https://books.google.co.il/
books?id=4m3fDQAAQBAJ&pg=PT317&lpg=PT317&dq=
cabal%27s+advanced+healing+technologies&source=bl&ots=
Lj9EuBhCJ6&sig=v1Lttj1ZZCUKkjBwdsIyCd2KW-E&hl=iw&
sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj8_rekm8jXAhUD6xoKHck_
B7YQ6AEIJjAA#v=onepage&q=cabal’s%20advanced%20
healing%20technologies&f=false
2 Wilcock, David, The Ascension Mysteries: Revealing the Cosmic
Battle Between Good and Evil, New York, Dutton, August 30,
2016.
https://www.amazon.com/Ascension-Mysteries-Revealing-
Cosmic-Between/dp/1101984074
12 https://realclimatescience.com/2017/01/earth-cooling-at-the-fastest-rate-on-record/ https://www.sciencenews.org/article/earth-mantle-coolingfaster-
This is my first reading of excerpts from my book "Mass Awakening".
1. The Cabal's Control Is Collapsing
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA
2. Why I wrote the book "Mass Awakening" (from the Introduction of the book "Mass Awakening")
The book is available for purchase at:
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
References:
Excerpt from Mass Awakening Chapter 6 pp. 131-132
1 The Ascension Mysteries: Revealing the Cosmic Battle Between
Good and Evil by David Wilcock https://books.google.co.il/
books?id=4m3fDQAAQBAJ&pg=PT317&lpg=PT317&dq=
cabal%27s+advanced+healing+technologies&source=bl&ots=
Lj9EuBhCJ6&sig=v1Lttj1ZZCUKkjBwdsIyCd2KW-E&hl=iw&
sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj8_rekm8jXAhUD6xoKHck_
B7YQ6AEIJjAA#v=onepage&q=cabal’s%20advanced%20
healing%20technologies&f=false
2 Wilcock, David, The Ascension Mysteries: Revealing the Cosmic
Battle Between Good and Evil, New York, Dutton, August 30,
2016.
https://www.amazon.com/Ascension-Mysteries-Revealing-
Cosmic-Between/dp/1101984074
12 https://realclimatescience.com/2017/01/earth-cooling-at-the-fastest-rate-on-record/ https://www.sciencenews.org/article/earth-mantle-coolingfaster-
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