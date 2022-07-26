More and More Foreign Companies Are Asking How To Leave China

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https://gnews.org/post/pzgn3498
07/24/2022 Spotlight On China: More and more foreign companies were worried that the Chinese regime would attack Taiwan by force, so they are asking how to withdraw investment from China back into America