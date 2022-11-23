Create New Account
The Ag Industry & RNA Technology, Big Food & Big Pharma's Control Over our Food Supply | Ep 43
We The Patriots USA
Published Wednesday |

Six companies control 78% of the agrochemical industry, these are also the same companies investing most heavily in gene editing and RNA technology, explained Brett & Harry of The Meat Mafia Podcast, who joined Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson presented by We The Patriots USA, to talk about taking back our autonomy over our food. They discuss the history behind the corporatization of the food industry and how that has led to the highest rates of obesity ever in the U.S. and how arming ourselves with the truth and real food is a part of our healing process moving forward.


The Meat Mafia Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-meat-mafia-podcast/id1627572601

themeatmafiapodcast.substack.com

https://www.instagram.com/themeatmafiapodcast/


