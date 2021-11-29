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X22 Report B 11. 28. 21.
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80 views • November 29, 2021
Ep. 2638b - Scavino Message Received, They Have It All, It’s Going To Be Biblical
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The [DS] needs to keep the news clogged with other stories, so they are using omicron to keep the world busy as the truth is presented to the people. The [DS] is continuing with their great reset program to depopulate the world and now they are building narrative that people will need another booster. The people are waking up and this plan has failed before it even got started. We were warned that Covid19 was going to become Covid 21 and they are now pushing this. Scavino sends message, they have it all.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code Blackfriday for 25% OFF
The [DS] needs to keep the news clogged with other stories, so they are using omicron to keep the world busy as the truth is presented to the people. The [DS] is continuing with their great reset program to depopulate the world and now they are building narrative that people will need another booster. The people are waking up and this plan has failed before it even got started. We were warned that Covid19 was going to become Covid 21 and they are now pushing this. Scavino sends message, they have it all.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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