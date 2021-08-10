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Conditie training met Wimpertroela Mita
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133 views • August 10, 2021
We gaan even terug naar zaterdag. Wimpertroela Mita gaat er telkens prat op dat ze zoveel sport. Ze traint zelfs voor een halve marathon. Met oude filmpjes laat ze zien hoeveel gewicht ze al aan kan. We pikken ff een stukje uit haar live van Zaterdag. Wat is dit lachwekkend zeg! En Mita rookt niet? Start en stop niet.
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