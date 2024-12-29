✈️ Air Canada Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Halifax last night - another landing gear failure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️ Air Canada Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Halifax
Last night, an Air Canada flight made an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport after experiencing a landing gear failure. The malfunction caused the aircraft’s wing to scrape the runway, igniting a fire upon touchdown.
Only minor injuries have been reported among passengers and crew, thanks to the quick actions of the pilots and emergency responders.