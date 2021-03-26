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ASTRAZENECA VACCINE FALLS FROM GRACE
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622 views • March 26, 2021
ASTRAZENECA VACCINE FALLS FROM GRACE
It’s been a tough month for the AstraZeneca #Covid19 vaccine. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the serious side effect that paused the vaccine rollout in 24 countries, and why NIAID called the company out for using outdated and misleading trial data when disclosing the efficacy of the vaccine.
#AstraZenca #BloodClots #EuropeVaccinePause #VaccineSideEffects #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 26, 2021
It’s been a tough month for the AstraZeneca #Covid19 vaccine. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the serious side effect that paused the vaccine rollout in 24 countries, and why NIAID called the company out for using outdated and misleading trial data when disclosing the efficacy of the vaccine.
#AstraZenca #BloodClots #EuropeVaccinePause #VaccineSideEffects #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 26, 2021
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