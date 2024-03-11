What Do GOP Women REALLY Want? Chicks on the Right The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 212

Glenn Beck





Mar 9, 2024





For thousands of years, men have been trying to answer the age-old question, “What do women really want?” In this episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Glenn sits down with Mock and Daisy, hosts of the podcast “Chicks on the Right,” to discuss immigration, DEI, and the fight for the suburban mom vote. Mock and Daisy discuss the growing “trad wife” trend on the right, their opinion that “college is useless,” and how Mock thinks RFK Jr. is "kind of hot." Glenn and Mock open up about their experiences raising a child with cerebral palsy and discuss how Mock navigates criticism regarding her parenting decisions. Mock and Daisy recount their 15-year career to Glenn, reflecting on the criticism and backlash they've faced for offering unique perspectives within the GOP. The three also discuss how the last few years under the Biden administration have felt, as Daisy puts it, like a "cycle of suck," and they emphasize the need for the country to return to a state of normalcy, hopefully under a Trump administration.





