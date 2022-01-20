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N.A. Monthly Sales Update
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40 views • January 20, 2022
Cannabis sales surged in January after falling four consecutive months across all 15 markets Headset currently tracks, with 2021 sales totaling $1.84 BILLION.
California is the December sales leader with $442.7M. Year-over-year sales growth continues its single-digit trend with many states experiencing negative YOY sales growth.
Decreased average basket size trend continues, while the number of transactions continues to increase- indicating consumers are still going to pot shops more often, but spending less per transaction. This could mean consumers are trying to avoid higher minimum delivery requirements and opting to go to dispensaries and buying only what they need instead.
Brand concentration has remained relatively steady, however, it's anticipated that consolidation will pick up as Canadian companies and private equity and venture capitalists come into the space in anticipation of U.S. Federal legalization to snap up under-valued cannabis prospects in hopes of a legalization rally that'll spark the next wave of cannabis stock speculation.
Episode 869 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
https://youtu.be/8ep-oPfzwfs
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
California is the December sales leader with $442.7M. Year-over-year sales growth continues its single-digit trend with many states experiencing negative YOY sales growth.
Decreased average basket size trend continues, while the number of transactions continues to increase- indicating consumers are still going to pot shops more often, but spending less per transaction. This could mean consumers are trying to avoid higher minimum delivery requirements and opting to go to dispensaries and buying only what they need instead.
Brand concentration has remained relatively steady, however, it's anticipated that consolidation will pick up as Canadian companies and private equity and venture capitalists come into the space in anticipation of U.S. Federal legalization to snap up under-valued cannabis prospects in hopes of a legalization rally that'll spark the next wave of cannabis stock speculation.
Episode 869 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
https://youtu.be/8ep-oPfzwfs
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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