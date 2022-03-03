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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0188 - Eve Marie Carson - Atwater wants his trial moved
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11 views • March 03, 2022
Atwater and Lovette broke into Eve’s parents home through an unlocked door. They kidnapped her, forced her to withdraw cash, then shot her, despite her pleas to be let go, and to pray with her attackers. They dumped her body at an intersection, before speeding away in her car. It took medical examiners over a day to identify her body.
Forensics indicate Eve raised her arm trying to shield herself from a shotgun blast to her hand and head. She was then shot 4 other times by 2 different guns. According to a confidential informant, later revealed as prosecution witness Jayson McNeil, both Atwater and Lovette had shot her. The medical examiner found no physical evidence that Eve had been sexually assaulted.
Forensics indicate Eve raised her arm trying to shield herself from a shotgun blast to her hand and head. She was then shot 4 other times by 2 different guns. According to a confidential informant, later revealed as prosecution witness Jayson McNeil, both Atwater and Lovette had shot her. The medical examiner found no physical evidence that Eve had been sexually assaulted.
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