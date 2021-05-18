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TRUMP'S UNDERGROUND MILITARY TRAINING TO SAVE THE CHILDREN
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927 views • May 18, 2021
Military Times Channel shows the new underground/ bunker/ DUMBS program ordered by president Trump in December of 2017 preparing our troops for their SAVE THE CHILDREN MISSION. Pray for the Children. Pray for Our Troops! Pray for the USA.
Thank God for sending us President Trump to lead the battle for Him.
Thank God for sending us President Trump to lead the battle for Him.
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