2020 Virus 66 | Ep.60 | Dr Judi Mikovitz Speaks Out - Plan Part 1

#DrMikovitz #Adrian #Covid19

In this episode I want to draw your attention to part one video called plandemic that features an interview with Dr Judy Mik o Vitz. She worked with Anthony F for many years and ended up being wrongfully imprisoned and having her life largely wrecked for her research and wanting to speak out. In the video she speaks out about Dr Antony's many good deeds. It certainly makes a very powerful watching.





Pandemic Part 1:

bitchute.com/video/NPYdyZpSZCEA



As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.



If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.



I'll see you in the next episode.



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My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.



You can read more about it here:

alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info



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The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT



My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR



Specific Natural Health Solutions:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln



Intermittent Fasting:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC



Broccoli Sprouts:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX



Colloidal Silver:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca



Arthritis treatment:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv



Fluoride and fluoride removal:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K



Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU



DMSO:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM



Pain relief:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu



Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka



youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y