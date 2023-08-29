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Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org
1
Timothy 4:1-2 says: Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the
latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to
seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; Speaking lies in
hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron.
That’s what we are seeing today with people, claiming to be Christians, giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of devils and fall back into apostasy.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
For
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected].
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington