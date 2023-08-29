BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In the latter times, some shall depart from the faith
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
719 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • August 29, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org


1 Timothy 4:1-2 says: Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron.

That’s what we are seeing today with people, claiming to be Christians, giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of devils and fall back into apostasy.


Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuafaithson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysseducing spiritsfather of lightslatter times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy