My God… what have they done💔 🚨 Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study

🚨 Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study





• Aaron Siri and Del Bigtree met with Dr. Zervos, a pro-vaccine researcher involved in clinical trials, to propose a study comparing health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.





• The study was a large-scale analysis of children enrolled at Henry Ford Medical Center from 2000 to 2016, tracked from birth onward.





• The study compared unvaccinated children to those who received one or more of the Childhood vaccines, using actual medical records for data.





🔻 Unvaccinated Children:





- ZERO Brain dysfunction

- ZERO diabetes

- ZERO behavioral problems

- ZERO learning disabilities

- ZERO intellectual disabilities

- ZERO tics

- ZERO psychological disabilities





🔻 Vaccinated Children:





• Asthma: 4.29 times higher in vaccinated children.

•• Acute and chronic Ear Infections: 600% more likely with a vaccinated child

••• Atopic disease: 3.03 times higher.

•••• Autoimmune disease: 5.96 times higher

••••• Neurological Disorders: 300-616% increase in vaccinated children — ADHD, Autism, Behavioral Disability, Developmental Delay, Learning Disability, Intellectual Disability, Speech Disorder





🔻 The study was never published because its findings contradicted the prevailing narrative that vaccines are universally safe. Dr. Zervos and the research team refused to publish due to concerns about job security and making doctors uncomfortable, despite acknowledging the study’s findings.