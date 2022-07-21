Jho Low Will Be Imprisoned

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https://gnews.org/post/pwhr82a9
In the live broadcast on July 17, Miles Guo mentioned that Malaysia government rejected Jho Low’s request to pay for reconciliation, and that the United States also rejected his request for reconciliation and which he will definitely go to prison. Miles indicated that if Jho Low was extradited to the United States, his collusion with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Elliott Broidy and others would be exposed, and leading the backstage manipulator(s) of the DOJ would have nowhere to hide as well. This is absolutely favorable for the Whistleblower Movement