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Liberal Gun Free Zones Kill Kids and They Don't Care
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
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1811 views • May 26, 2022
The 2nd amendment was removed from schools creating dangerous gun free zones. The left created the school shooting crisis so the can try to end gun rights. The left doesn't want to fix the problem because it was created by them for their agenda. Watch the video for so much more truth.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Source:
Bannon's War Room - Carmine Sabia
Psychotropic Drugs Found To Be 'Directly Correlated' To Mass Shootings
https://rumble.com/v164h4n-psychotropic-drugs-found-to-be-directly-correlated-to-mass-shootings.html
Keywords
texasgun controlliberal2nd amendmentschool shootingthe new american
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy