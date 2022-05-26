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Liberal Gun Free Zones Kill Kids and They Don't Care
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1811 views • May 26, 2022
The 2nd amendment was removed from schools creating dangerous gun free zones. The left created the school shooting crisis so the can try to end gun rights. The left doesn't want to fix the problem because it was created by them for their agenda. Watch the video for so much more truth.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Bannon's War Room - Carmine Sabia
Psychotropic Drugs Found To Be 'Directly Correlated' To Mass Shootings
https://rumble.com/v164h4n-psychotropic-drugs-found-to-be-directly-correlated-to-mass-shootings.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Bannon's War Room - Carmine Sabia
Psychotropic Drugs Found To Be 'Directly Correlated' To Mass Shootings
https://rumble.com/v164h4n-psychotropic-drugs-found-to-be-directly-correlated-to-mass-shootings.html
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