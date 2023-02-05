Project Veritas Confronts YouTube Exec Over Suspension -- Brought to you by Pfizer

After banning Project Veritas video with a Pfizer executive, Jordan Trishton Walker, or pining about possible gain of function research on the Covid-19 virus, which he called "directed evolution" being done by the giant Pharma company, google's head of trust and safety was questioned in the early morning hours while on a walk as to why Google would do such a thing. Good for project veritas to hold those in power to account who work behind an opaque wall of silence and computer networks.#projectveritas #youtube #pfizer #accountability





