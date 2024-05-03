THE "CENSORSHIP INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX" - MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER | LEIGHTON WOODHOUSE





The leaders of the Censorship Industrial Complex insist they didn't break the law, but they did. They worked on behalf of the government, demanded mass censorship, and interfered in an election. In this video, I explain how they almost got away with it.





* VIDEO - The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government holds a hearing on Capitol Hill:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RAy94HsqxQU





https://censorshipindustrialcomplex.org/