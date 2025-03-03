© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
❗️Warmonger Starmer wants to send British troops to fight Russia directly on the battlefield.
PS. At this rate it wouldn't be surprising if Trump leaves NATO and goes all in to back Russia in Ukraine. Entirely plausible.
Further Info:
Keir Starmer the Warmonger:
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ww3/keir-starmer-the-warmonger/
Europe Unveils Rival Ukraine Peace Plan Backed By 'Boots On The Ground & Planes In The Air':
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/european-leaders-embrace-zelensky-london-start-work-alternate-peace-plan
🎙Source @AussieCossack
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/