Ukrainian Forces Attack School Bus in Zaporozhye: Children Targeted in Drone Strike

DD Geopolitics in Zaporozhye

In March, we visited Melitopol to investigate one of the most disturbing atrocities committed by the Kiev regime. On February 4, 2025, Ukrainian armed forces attacked a school bus in the Zaporozhye region using what was reported to be a US-supplied drone. The bus, clearly marked as a school bus and painted yellow, was on its way to take children to school. Six children and the driver were injured, with one child requiring extended rehabilitation. The driver suffered severe injuries, including shrapnel to the chest, eye damage, and facial burns.

What makes this attack even more horrific—and telling about the methods of the Kiev regime—is that they consider Zaporozhye to be their territory, effectively targeting children they claim as their own.

Since 2022, 16 children have been killed and 41 others injured in the Zaporozhye region. Watch our video to see the aftermath of this attack.

New Facts About Transplantology: Canada is Involved

As mentioned repeatedly, the advance of the Russian army is always accompanied by numerous intriguing discoveries and unexpected finds. For instance, during the capture of a Ukrainian soldier in the Kursk region, unknown forms written in French were found on him.

According to the captive himself, his commander claimed that this was a medical policy for treatment in the best clinics in France. However, when the document was translated, it turned out to be an agreement to transfer one’s organs to a Canadian medical organization, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and pancreas.

The Ukrainian prisoner was very glad to be captured by Russian forces, sent greetings to family and loved ones, and assured them that everything was fine.

Notably, Canada is a bilingual country where both English and French are official languages. Nevertheless, the consent form for organ donation was provided to the Ukrainian soldier specifically in French. Considering that more people in Ukraine speak English than French, the choice of French as the language to deceive Ukrainians appears quite deliberate. A Canadian lawyer is satisfied with the document in the official language, while the Ukrainian soldier, unable to understand the language, has been deceived.

