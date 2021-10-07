© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DARREN GRIMES - EMPIRE, THE INDIAN ACT OF CANADA, & THE RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • October 07, 2021
About Today's Guest:
We know Darren well as one half of the podcasting powerhouse that is Grimerica.
Darren is a descendent of Canada's Indigenous population, and has just written his first book, A Canadian Shame: Thw Indian Act & Residential Schools which covers much of the Empire's takeover and mistreatment of those they found there.
THC Links:
Website: TheHighersideChats.com
Merch Store: thehighersideclothing.com/shop
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=KSMPBJZPNDP82
Source: The Higherside Chats
We know Darren well as one half of the podcasting powerhouse that is Grimerica.
Darren is a descendent of Canada's Indigenous population, and has just written his first book, A Canadian Shame: Thw Indian Act & Residential Schools which covers much of the Empire's takeover and mistreatment of those they found there.
THC Links:
Website: TheHighersideChats.com
Merch Store: thehighersideclothing.com/shop
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=KSMPBJZPNDP82
Source: The Higherside Chats
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.