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AMA PROPAGANDA HANDBOOK EXPOSED! DOCTORS BRAINWASHING "PANDEMIC" AND "VACCINE" LANGUAGE
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306 views • September 02, 2021
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AMA Propaganda Handbook EXPOSED! Doctors Brainwashing "Pandemic" and "Vaccine" Language https://rumble.com/vlypbf-ama-propaganda-handbook-exposed-doctors-brainwashing-pandemic-and-vaccine-l.html
Quote: "INSANITY! Right down to what hashtags they're using, the American Medical Association is telling physicians what they need to say about the "pandemic" and the dangerous shots being called "vaccines"."
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Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
AMA Propaganda Handbook EXPOSED! Doctors Brainwashing "Pandemic" and "Vaccine" Language https://rumble.com/vlypbf-ama-propaganda-handbook-exposed-doctors-brainwashing-pandemic-and-vaccine-l.html
Quote: "INSANITY! Right down to what hashtags they're using, the American Medical Association is telling physicians what they need to say about the "pandemic" and the dangerous shots being called "vaccines"."
-
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
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