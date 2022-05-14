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When Our Motives Are Right God Sees Virtue in All That We Do
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1 view • May 14, 2022
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15 Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. Titus 1:15
15 Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. Titus 1:15
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