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Asking demon what will happen if people repent from taking jabs
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213 views • December 10, 2021
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If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. -James 1:5
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If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. -James 1:5
Follow us on telegram at t.me/risingharvest
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