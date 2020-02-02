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Mystery of the Widow's Son - The Legend of the Craft
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62 views • February 02, 2020
NOTE
I make no claims as to the accuracy of this documentary; the viewer must draw upon his or her own wisdom, knowledge, and background to discern the truths, if any, herein presented. For what it's worth, I know that its creator, Kevin Mero, is no Mason, has never become apprenticed, and has never taken any Masonic vow.
DESCRIPTION
Hiram Abiff was busy working his Craft, when he suddenly found himself transported into the center of the Earth by Tubal-Cain, there to taste of the Tree of Knowledge. . .
Who was the original 'Widow's Son'? That all depends on who you ask. This documentary explores a particular thread of Masonic history, namely the origin of the third degree, and the 'lineage' of the Craft. Sourced from some of the earliest manuscripts, and exploring certain facts not often brought to light, we shall see why the Mark of Tubal-Cain is an indelible stamp of heritage to the thoughtful Mason.
CREDITS
Produced, edited, and narrated by Kevin Mero.
Additional sound production by Adrian Bond.
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Those interested in the bibliography of sources used in this presentation may message me to request it.
I make no claims as to the accuracy of this documentary; the viewer must draw upon his or her own wisdom, knowledge, and background to discern the truths, if any, herein presented. For what it's worth, I know that its creator, Kevin Mero, is no Mason, has never become apprenticed, and has never taken any Masonic vow.
DESCRIPTION
Hiram Abiff was busy working his Craft, when he suddenly found himself transported into the center of the Earth by Tubal-Cain, there to taste of the Tree of Knowledge. . .
Who was the original 'Widow's Son'? That all depends on who you ask. This documentary explores a particular thread of Masonic history, namely the origin of the third degree, and the 'lineage' of the Craft. Sourced from some of the earliest manuscripts, and exploring certain facts not often brought to light, we shall see why the Mark of Tubal-Cain is an indelible stamp of heritage to the thoughtful Mason.
CREDITS
Produced, edited, and narrated by Kevin Mero.
Additional sound production by Adrian Bond.
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Those interested in the bibliography of sources used in this presentation may message me to request it.
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